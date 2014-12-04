NEW YORK The New York grand jury that decided not to charge a white police officer in the chokehold death of an unarmed black man heard testimony from 50 witnesses and considered 60 exhibits including four videos, a state judge said on Thursday.

The details were contained in a brief order from Stephen Rooney, a judge in the New York City borough of Staten Island who granted the request of local prosecutor Daniel Donovan to release publicly some details about the secret proceeding.

Eric Garner of Staten Island died on July 17 after several officers tackled him during an attempted arrest on allegations he was selling untaxed cigarettes and one of them, Daniel Pantaleo, put Garner in a chokehold. The scene was captured on mobile phone video by a friend of Garner and published, sparking debate about use of force by police.

Grand jury proceedings are generally secret, but as Donovan announced the grand jury's decision on Wednesday not to indict Pantaleo, he said he had asked a judge for permission to release some information.

Rooney released seven sentences about the proceedings of the grand jury, which deliberated for nine weeks.

Among the exhibits admitted into evidence for the grand jury were records about New York police procedures and training and medical records about Garner, the judge's order said. Prosecutors instructed the jurors on New York's statute that delineates when police officers are permitted to use force during an arrest, the judge said.

The grand jury's decision not to charge Pantaleo sparked protests in New York and other cities.

The information released was far less than what was made public last month in Missouri in a grand jury's examination of the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson. There, prosecutor Bob McCulloch released transcripts of witness testimony.

Further information about the grand jury proceedings may never become public, said Paul Callan, a former prosecutor and New York lawyer. Callan said that release of material could come only through a court order such as Rooney's, which had authorized the release of all of the limited materials sought by Donovan.

"In the absence of a further petition by District Attorney Donovan, New York law prohibits further release of more detailed grand jury records," Callan said.

Pantaleo's lawyer, Stuart London, noted that in Donovan's request for limited release of information there was no information about what criminal charges the panel was asked to consider, except for justification of use of force.

