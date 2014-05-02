NEW YORK A cleaver- and mallet-wielding man who killed a psychologist in her Manhattan office during a botched robbery six years ago was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without parole, prosecutors said.

Despite his insanity defense, David Tarloff, 46, was convicted in March of murder and assault in the attack on Kathryn Faughey, who was bludgeoned and stabbed to death, and her colleague, psychiatrist Kent Shinbach, MD, who was seriously injured, at their offices on New York's Upper East Side.

Faughey died after being stabbed in the chest and struck multiple times on the head with a mallet in the February 2008 attack, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr., said in a press release.

The assailant then attacked his original target, Shinbach, with a cleaver in an attempt to get his ATM card, before fleeing the scene.

The sentencing in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Friday marks the end of the long-running case, which had hinged on Tarloff's psychological condition.

His first trial in 2010 was halted during jury selection after Tarloff was declared mentally unfit for trial. A second trial in 2013 ended with a hung jury.

After a third trial, a Manhattan jury found Tarloff guilty of first-degree murder and other charges including assault and attempted robbery.

An attorney for Tarloff, Bryan Konoski, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

