New York City emergency responders at the site of a commuter ferry crash during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. At least two of the people injured in a Wednesday morning commuter ferry accident in New York are in critical condition, and nine others are in serious condition, a city official said. The accident occurred at 8:43 a.m. (1343 GMT) as the high-speed catamaran was docking in lower Manhattan. More than 50 people were injured in the incident, New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan said at a press briefing held near the scene. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Damage to a high-speed commuter ferry that crashed into a pier near Wall Street in New York is shown in this handout picture from the US Coast Guard, January 9, 2013. The ferry crashed into a pier at the height of the morning rush hour on Wednesday, injuring 57 people, two critically, the New York City authorities said. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout

New York City emergency responders care for victims of a commuter ferry crash during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. At least two of the people injured in a Wednesday morning commuter ferry accident in New York are in critical condition, and nine others are in serious condition, a city official said. The accident occurred at 8:43 a.m. (1343 GMT) as the high-speed catamaran was docking in lower Manhattan. More than 50 people were injured in the incident, New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan said at a press briefing held near the scene. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Passengers of a New York City commuter ferry stand together following a crash during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City firemen carry a victim of a commuter ferry crash from the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City firemen carry a victim of a commuter ferry crash from the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City firemen carry a victim of a commuter ferry crash from the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A victim of a commuter ferry crash is cared for by an FDNY EMT on the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A victim of a commuter ferry crash is cared for by an FDNY EMT on the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Passengers of a New York City commuter ferry stand together following a crash during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. A commuter ferry crashed into a pier in lower Manhattan early Wednesday, injuring 57 people, one critically, the New York City Police Department said. Passengers lying on stretchers littered the pier near South Street Seaport, attended to by firefighters and rescue workers who rushed to the scene of the 8:43 a.m. (1343 GMT) hard landing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City emergency personnel talk on the deck of a commuter ferry that crashed during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. A commuter ferry crashed into a pier in lower Manhattan early Wednesday, injuring 57 people, one critically, the New York City Police Department said. Passengers lying on stretchers littered the pier near South Street Seaport, attended to by firefighters and rescue workers who rushed to the scene of the 8:43 a.m. (1343 GMT) hard landing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Firemen carry a victim of a commuter ferry crash from the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. A commuter ferry crashed into a pier in lower Manhattan early Wednesday, injuring 57 people, one critically, the New York City Police Department said. Passengers lying on stretchers littered the pier near South Street Seaport, attended to by firefighters and rescue workers who rushed to the scene of the 8:43 a.m. (1343 GMT) hard landing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A victim of a commuter ferry crash is cared for by an FDNY EMT on the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. A commuter ferry crashed into a pier in lower Manhattan early Wednesday, injuring 57 people, one critically, the New York City Police Department said. Passengers lying on stretchers littered the pier near South Street Seaport, attended to by firefighters and rescue workers who rushed to the scene of the 8:43 a.m. (1343 GMT) hard landing. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City emergency responders care for victims of a commuter ferry crash during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. At least two of the people injured in a Wednesday morning commuter ferry accident in New York are in critical condition, and nine others are in serious condition, a city official said. The accident occurred at 8:43 a.m. (1343 GMT) as the high-speed catamaran was docking in lower Manhattan. More than 50 people were injured in the incident, New York City Department of Transportation Commissioner Janette Sadik-Khan said at a press briefing held near the scene. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Police Commissioner Ray Kelly (C) exits the scene of a commuter ferry that crashed during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A victim of a commuter ferry crash that occurred during the morning rush is evacuated by New York Fire Department personnel from the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER MARITIME)

Damage to a high-speed commuter ferry that crashed into a pier near Wall Street in New York is shown in this handout picture from the US Coast Guard, January 9, 2013. The ferry crashed into a pier at the height of the morning rush hour on Wednesday, injuring 57 people, two critically, the New York City authorities said. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (C) walks the scene of a commuter ferry that crashed during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City emergency responders investigate a commuter ferry crash that occurred during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A U.S. Coast Guard investigator examines the damage to a commuter ferry that crashed during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Emergency responders work at the scene of a commuter ferry that crashed during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Investigators examine the damage to a commuter ferry that crashed during the morning rush in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A victim of a commuter ferry crash is cared for by an FDNY EMT on the scene in New York, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The captain of a ferry that crashed into a pier near New York's Wall Street told investigators the reverse thrusters failed to work as the vessel neared the dock, leading to the crash that injured 57 people, federal officials said on Thursday.

The 36-year-old captain, the Seastreak ferry line's most experienced with 12 years at the helm, told the National Transportation Safety Board that he attempted to slow the vessel on Wednesday morning but the commands did not respond, the board said after its first full day of inquiry.

"The captain reported the vessel would not respond to his reverse thrust commands as anticipated," NTSB member Robert Sumwalt told reporters, recounting part of the captain's three-hour interview.

The captain alternated between control consoles attempting to get the propellers to work in reverse, and "somewhere during this sequence he reported that both diesel engines shut off," Sumwalt said.

The NTSB did not identify the captain by name. The New York Post reported the captain was Jason Reimer.

The ferry, the Seastreak Wall Street, had experienced at least two previous docking accidents, in 2009 and 2010, including one blamed on mechanical failure, according to a U.S. Coast Guard website.

The captain and the first mate, also interviewed on Thursday, were both "shaken and very concerned about the accident," Sumwalt said, calling them both "forthright and cooperative."

The five-member crew tested negative for alcohol, Sumwalt said. Drug test results will take longer, he said.

The high-speed commuter ferry was carrying more than 300 passengers from New Jersey when it crashed into a pier during a docking approach.

Injured passengers were laid out on stretchers on the pier as the fire department and others called to the scene administered first aid. One patient remained in critical condition on Thursday, New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center said.

The accident occurred as commuters lined up to disembark and head to work. Many were thrown to the deck by the impact, which tore a gash in the 141-foot (43-metre) catamaran.

"It's a pretty good-sized hole," Coast Guard spokeswoman Jetta Disco said. The ferry was traveling at 10 to 12 knots, or about 11.5 to 14 miles per hour, when it hit the pier.

Ferry operator Seastreak is owned by the Barker and Tregurtha families, who also own the Interlake Steamship Company, Mormac Marine Group Inc, and Moran Towing Co, the largest tug and barge operator on the East and Gulf Coasts, according to the company's website.

(Editing by Daniel Trotta and Leslie Adler)