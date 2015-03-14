New York police took into custody one more teenage girl on Saturday in connection with the beating and robbery of a young woman at a McDonald's restaurant in Brooklyn that was captured on video and went viral, leaving one suspect still at large, a police spokeswoman said.

A 16-year-old girl turned herself into New York police, but because she has not yet been formally charged her name was not been released, a New York Police Department spokeswoman said.

New York police said only one of the six teenage girls who took part in the attack is still at large. The beating on Monday at a McDonald's in Brooklyn was captured in a video posted on YouTube that has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

The video shows a group of girls punching another girl as a cheering crowd encircles them at a McDonald's in Brooklyn. The young woman attacked at the McDonald's falls to the ground and is kicked and stomped.

On Friday, police arrested 17-year-old Tilani Marshall and a 15-year-old girl whose name is not being released because of her age, said a New York Police Department spokeswoman. The girls face charges of robbery and gang assault in the second degree, and another person connected to the attack was arrested on Friday in Atlanta, she said.

Atlanta police spokesman Ralph Woolfolk in an email confirmed the arrest of a 14-year-old girl who was removed from an airplane at an international terminal at the city's airport. The teenager was taken into custody on a New York police warrant for robbery and assault in the second degree, he said.

The girl had been on a plane bound for Jamaica, sources told New York radio station 1010 WINS.

On Thursday, police arrested Aniah Ferguson, 16, on charges of robbery and assault in the second degree, a New York police spokeswoman said. Police have described her as the suspected leader of the attack.

Ferguson's attorney could not be reached for comment on Saturday. It was unclear if the most recently arrested girls had legal representation.

Ferguson did not enter a plea during a court appearance on Friday, and her bail was set at $500,000, according to local media.

