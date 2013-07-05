NEW YORK The bodies of a man and woman believed to have died in a jet ski accident near New York's Coney Island amusement park were found by police divers on Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

During Fourth of July celebrations on Thursday evening, a woman fell off a jet ski in the ocean surrounding Coney Island. A man who was with her jumped into the water to help her, the Coast Guard said. The families of both victims witnessed the accident and called police, who searched for the pair for 17 hours.

Police identified the man as Willie Tom, 44, and the woman as Celine Fu Shi Hui, 29.

Neither was wearing a life jacket, said Detective Martin Speechley of the New York City Police Department.

"This is a very unfortunate incident which further stresses the importance of water safety and of wearing your life jacket, especially while riding a jet ski," Coast Guard Lieutenant Alfred Betts said in the statement.

