Forensic officers examine the scene of a shooting where two New York Police officers were shot dead in the Brooklyn borough of New York, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

An Emergency Service Unit policeman is pictured at the scene of a shooting where two New York Police officers were shot dead in the Brooklyn borough of New York, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A policeman stands guard at the scene of a shooting where two New York Police officers were shot dead in the Brooklyn borough of New York, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Policemen are pictured at the scene of a shooting where two New York Police officers were shot dead in the Brooklyn borough of New York, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man holds his hands up and yells 'Hands Up Don't Shoot' at the scene of a shooting where two New York Police officers were shot dead in the Brooklyn borough of New York, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Police officers block off the scene of a a shooting incident where a gunman killed two New York police officers as they sat in their squad car before turning his weapon on himself in New York December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Liam Quigley

NEW YORK A gunman fatally shot two New York police officers as they sat in their squad car on Saturday and then killed himself, the New York Times reported, in the first deaths of police officers by gunfire in the city in three years.

The officers were patrolling in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn. NYPD Deputy Chief Kim Royster said it appeared the shots struck them in the upper body, the newspaper said.

The gunman opened fire on the officers from the patrol car's passenger side and fled into a nearby subway station. The man then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Times quoted Royster as saying.

A police spokesman could not confirm the newspaper account, but he said the officers had been taken to Brooklyn's Woodhull Medical Center and said their conditions were unknown.

The spokesman identified the shooter as a 28-year-old man and said he had been taken to Brooklyn Hospital Center. A weapon has been recovered, he said.

New York police have come under intense pressure in recent weeks, with protests erupting after a grand jury declined to charge an officer involved in the chokehold death of an unarmed black man, Eric Garner.

It was not immediately known if the case played a role in the shootings.

Mike Isaac, a neighborhood resident, told CNN the area was a largely African American neighborhood and had been tense since the protests over Garner's death. "The mood is pretty freaked out," he said.

The grand jury's decision this month on the officer involved in Garner's death followed widespread protests over a grand jury decision last month not to indict a police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri.

The officers in both cases were white and the incidents put a spotlight on police treatment of minorities.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, a New York civil rights leader who has supported the families of Brown and Garner, said he was outraged by the officers' killings, if they were related to the men's deaths.

"Any use of the names of Eric Garner and Michael Brown, in connection with any violence or killing of police, is reprehensible and against the pursuit of justice in both cases," he said in a statement.

In Los Angeles, Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson and other civil rights leaders also condemned the shootings in a statement.

Television footage showed the area around Saturday's shooting in Brooklyn taped off by police. The subway line where the self-inflicted shooting took place was shut down.

The Times said the last fatal shooting of a New York City police officer was in 2011.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reported last month that 76 law enforcement officers in the United States died last year while on duty, including 27 during criminal acts, a sharp drop from 2012.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson and Jonathan Allen; editing by G Crosse, Gunna Dickson and Frances Kerry)