NEW YORK A New York City police officer has been arrested and charged with attempted rape after authorities said he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl on July 4 on the borough of Staten Island while he was off duty.

Peter Ciollo, 29, from Staten Island, was charged with attempted rape, sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child, and unlawfully dealing with a child, New York Police Department Sergeant John Buthorn said on Thursday. He was arrested late Wednesday, according to Buthorn.

The alleged victim, who was intoxicated at the time of the incident, knew Ciollo, Buthorn said. It was not immediately known if Ciollo has retained an attorney. Ciollo could not be immediately reached for comment.

Ciollo is married and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from DeVry University in New Jersey, the Staten Island Advance newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Scott Malone and Jeffrey Benkoe)