A 1-year-old boy died after he was shot in the head as his parents pushed him in a stroller across a street in New York City, police said on Sunday.

Police said they were investigating the shooting, which occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the New York borough of Brooklyn. Witnesses reported that several shots were fired, police said.

The child, identified as Antiq Hennis, was pronounced dead from a gunshot to the head when he arrived at Brookdale University Hospital.

No arrests have been made, police said.

