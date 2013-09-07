NEW YORK The suspected gunman in the killing of a 1-year-old boy shot in the head in his stroller in New York City last weekend has been charged with second-degree murder, the New York Police Department said on Saturday.

Daquan Breland, 23, was arrested on Friday in an apartment in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and returned to New York, police said in a statement. Breland, who lives in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, also was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

He is accused of shooting Antiq Hennis on Sunday evening as the child's father pushed his stroller across a Brooklyn street. The child was pronounced dead when he arrived at a Brooklyn hospital.

Police have said they believe the child's father, Anthony Hennis, was the intended target.

Arrested with Breland on Friday was 19-year-old Daquan Wright, according to Wilkes-Barre police. New York City police said that the investigation was continuing.

A statement from the Wilkes-Barre Police Department said that New York City detectives accompanied Pennsylvania authorities to the apartment complex.

Martin Pane, a U.S. marshal in Pennsylvania, said one of the men tried to get away when he saw the officers.

"He attempted to flee out the rear, but he was unable to do that," Pane said.

Pane declined to provide details on how Pennsylvania authorities located the pair.

"What I can say is that information was developed from our New York Regional Fugitive Task Force," Pane said.

