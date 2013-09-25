NEW YORK Police launched a search for a gunman who they say shot two people, killing one, in what was described as a workplace incident on Wednesday morning in Garden City, Long Island, a suburb of New York, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as Sang Ho Kim, said Nassau County Police Officer Maureen Roach.

Nassau Police Chief Steven Skrynecki said at a press conference that the suspect walked into Savenergy Inc, an efficient-lighting company in a single-story commercial building at about 10:10 a.m. ET (1410 GMT) and shot two people, the Long Island newspaper Newsday reported.

Authorities described Kim as former employee, according to Newsday.

Eight local schools, including Nassau Community College, and a nearby shopping mall, were placed on lockdown as dozens of police swarmed the area, Roach said.

Savenergy is in a commercial part of Garden City, about 20 miles east of Manhattan, authorities said.

One victim died and a second was undergoing surgery at an area hospital, Roach said.

Police described Kim as a 6-foot-2 Asian male, wearing a red shirt and brown suit jacket. They released a photo of Kim to the media and asked for the public's help in locating him for questioning.

The suspect fled in a white Honda Pilot, police said.

