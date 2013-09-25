NEW YORK Police launched a search for a gunman who they say shot two people, killing one, in what was described as a workplace incident on Wednesday morning in Garden City, Long Island, a suburb of New York, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as Sang Ho Kim, said Nassau County Police Officer Maureen Roach.

Kim walked into Savenergy Inc, an efficient-lighting company in a single-story commercial building at about 10:10 a.m. ET (1410 GMT) and shot two male employees with a hand gun, police said.

Kim, 63, was described by police as a former employee.

"There was some disgruntlement between him and the company that he was attacking," Nassau County Police Chief Steve Skrynecki said at a press conference after the shooting, the New York Daily News reported. "It seems to be over some bad business deal or some issue with a business deal that they were involved in."

Skrynecki said authorities do not believe Kim is a threat to the general public.

Eight local schools, including Nassau Community College, and a nearby shopping mall, were placed on lockdown as dozens of police swarmed the area, Roach said.

Savenergy is in a commercial part of Garden City, about 20 miles east of Manhattan, authorities said.

One victim died and a second was undergoing surgery at an area hospital, Roach said. Authorities declined to release their names.

Police described Kim as a 6-foot-2 Asian male, wearing a red shirt and brown suit jacket. They released a photo to the media and asked for the public's help in locating him.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Honda Pilot with New York license plate FMA-3648, police said.

