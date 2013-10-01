NEW YORK The body of a man found floating in New York's Hudson River on Monday has been identified as Sang Ho Kim, who police say shot two people at a Long Island lighting store last week, sparking a massive manhunt, authorities said.

The body of Kim, 63, was found Monday near Cold Spring, New York, which is about 60 miles from the East Garden City business where he is believed to have shot two people, the Nassau County Police Department said in a statement.

Investigators had focused their manhunt on Cold Spring after Kim's SUV was found abandoned there on Thursday, a day after he walked into Savenergy Inc, an efficient-lighting company in a single-story commercial building, and opened fire, police said.

Authorities said he was identified through his fingerprints.

John Choi, the founder and president of Savenergy, survived the shooting, but employee Zachariah Yong Jae Shin, 25, was killed in the attack.

Police had described Kim last week as a disgruntled former employee, but have since said he appears to have been a vendor to the lighting company, which is in a commercial part of Garden City, about 20 miles east of Manhattan.

Eight local schools, including Nassau Community College, and a nearby shopping mall, were placed on lockdown as dozens of police swarmed the area after the shooting.

