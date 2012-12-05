NEW YORK A New York man was arrested on Wednesday in the death of a subway passenger who was shoved onto the tracks ahead of an oncoming train at a station near Times Square earlier this week, police said.

Naeem Davis, a 30-year-old street vendor from Queens, was charged with one count of intentional murder, second degree, and one count of murder with depraved indifference, second degree, police said.

He is accused of pushing the victim, a 58-year-old man, onto the tracks as the southbound Q subway pulled into the station at 49th Street, police said.

(New York City police have corrected the first charge in second paragraph to intentional murder from attempted murder)

