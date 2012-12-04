NEW YORK Police held a man for questioning on Tuesday to determine if he may have been the person who pushed a 58-year-old man onto a track where he was killed by a New York City subway train on Monday.

The train killed Ki-Suck Han, 58, in front of horrified commuters after he was shoved onto the track as a southbound train pulled into the station at 49th Street near Times Square.

The assailant's image was captured on subway security cameras.

"We have an individual we're questioning that resembles the individual captured in the video. He was taken into custody by detectives who were canvassing video and found an image that resembled this individual at the vicinity of 50th Street and Seventh Avenue," police spokesman Paul Browne said. "He's being questioned now."

Police were preparing line-ups for witnesses of the subway attack, Browne said.

Witnesses saw the man thought to have pushed Han talking to himself before the altercation, leading to suspicion he may have been mentally disturbed, police said.

(Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Daniel Trotta, Philip Barbara and Steve Orlofsky)