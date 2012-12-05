Two men are seen talking on a New York City subway platform in this framegrab from a video released by the New York City Police Department December 3, 2012. According to police, the man on the right pushed the other man (face blocked), 58-year-old Han Ki-Suck, onto the track... REUTERS/NYPD/Handout

NEW YORK New York police said on Tuesday that a suspect they questioned in the death of a 58-year-old man who had been pushed onto a subway track and killed by a train on Monday has implicated himself in the incident.

The train had crushed Ki-Suck Han in front of horrified commuters after he was shoved onto the track as the southbound Q subway pulled into the station at 49th Street near Times Square.

The assailant's image was captured on subway security cameras.

Police spokesman Paul Browne said earlier Tuesday that detectives were questioning a man who resembles the assailant after locating him near 50th Street and Seventh Avenue, not far from the station where the subway incident occurred.

Browne later said the man, 30, had "implicated himself in the incident" to detectives. Browne declined to identify the suspect. The New York Post identified the man as Nieem Davis, a street vendor from the borough of Queens.

Witnesses saw the suspect talking to himself before the altercation, leading to suspicion he may have been mentally disturbed, police said.

(Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Daniel Trotta and Philip Barbara)