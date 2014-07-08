A mother who pushed her baby in a stroller onto a New York City subway station platform and boarded a departing train was charged with felony abandonment on Tuesday, officials said.

The North Carolina woman, Frankea Dabbs, 20, was arrested and charged a day after being accused of leaving her 10-month-old daughter on the crowded Columbus Circle subway station platform before getting on a departing train, police said.

City officials were looking after the baby, who appeared to be unharmed.

"She was on the train," said New York City Police Department spokesman Christopher Pisano. "She exited and left the stroller on the platform and then got back onto the train."

Dabbs is expected to be arraigned later on Tuesday, when the Manhattan District Attorney's Office will likely file charges.

She was taken into custody just after midnight local time near 72nd Street and Broadway in Manhattan, Pisano said. Dabbs was apprehended at a Starbucks, New York-based WCBS Radio reported.

A "good Samaritan," who saw the baby girl left behind, watched over her and called the police, Pisano said. Another person notified the police after recognizing the suspect on the street from a surveillance video released by police.

Dabbs told police she was homeless and overwhelmed by having to care for the baby after the father's death recently, according to news outlet WRAL-TV in North Carolina.

