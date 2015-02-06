The vehicle that was struck by a commuter train is lifted from the tracks in Mount Pleasant, near Valhalla, New York, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK A New York commuter train was traveling at 49 miles per hour when it struck an SUV at a suburban rail crossing in a fatal collision on Tuesday, a federal safety official said on Friday.

The train struck the SUV four seconds after its engineer engaged its emergency brake, said Robert Sumwalt, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board which is investigating the crash, at a news conference.

Five passengers and the SUV driver were killed when the Metro-North train slammed into the vehicle in suburban Valhalla, New York, during the evening rush hour.

