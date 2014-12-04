WASHINGTON U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday approved the merger between television companies Nexstar Broadcasting Corp and Communications Corp of America (CCA) that received antitrust approval last month.

The FCC's approval completes the regulatory review of the merger, valued at about $270 million.

The Justice Department last week approved the transaction on condition that the combined company would sell an affiliate, WEVV-TV, in the Evansville, Indiana broadcast television market because otherwise, its market share in that city would increase from about 42 percent to 60 percent.

Nexstar said in early August that it was selling WEVV to Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville for $18.6 million.

Nexstar, headquartered in Texas, owns or operates 72 television stations in 18 states while CCA, based in Louisiana, owns or operates 25 stations in Indiana, Louisiana and Texas.

