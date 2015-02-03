New inductee Warren Sapp talks during his acceptance into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio August 3, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

PHOENIX National Football League Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp was arrested at a Phoenix hotel on Monday on suspicion of soliciting a prostitute and assault, authorities said.

Sapp, who had been covering the Super Bowl as an analyst for the NFL Network, was booked into Maricopa County jail after an incident involving two escorts in an apparent dispute over money, said Phoenix police spokesman Sergeant Trent Crump.

Sapp, 42, faces misdemeanor charges of one count of soliciting and two counts of assault for the postgame incident in downtown Phoenix.

He was released from jail on Monday afternoon after making an initial appearance in Phoenix Municipal Court. He is due back in court on Feb. 23. Sapp brushed past reporters and stepped into a waiting vehicle without comment after his release. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

An NFL Network spokesman said on Monday that Sapp's contract had been terminated.

Police said officers working security at the hotel were told by one of the escorts that Sapp assaulted her and another escort after an argument over money in one of the guest rooms.

"The altercation turned physical, spilling into the hallway," Crump said in a statement, adding both women suffered minor injuries consistent with such a struggle.

Crump said Sapp admitted to police that he engaged in “an act of prostitution” with one of the women, but denied assaulting them. One of the women was cited for prostitution and the other was cited and released for violating the city’s escort permit requirements.

Sapp was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013 after playing 13 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders.

The former University of Miami player amassed 96.5 sacks in his career and was the cornerstone of the defense that played a major part in Tampa Bay's Super Bowl championship in 2003.

