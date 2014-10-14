Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle rushes against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at LP Field September 14, 2014 in Nashville. REUTERS/USA TODAY Sports/Jim Brown

HOUSTON Dallas Cowboys running back Joseph Randle has been arrested and charged with shoplifting a bottle of Gucci Guilty Black cologne and Polo underwear from a department store, police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said on Tuesday.

While Randle was being held during the investigation, he told an officer he stole the items because he did not want to take the time to pay for them, an arrest report said.

Randle, 22, was released from jail in the predawn hours of Tuesday after posting bond. He has been charged with misdemeanor theft of merchandise valued between $50 and $500, Frisco police said.

A spokesman for the Cowboys organization was not immediately available for comment. Randle was also not available for comment.

The cologne was valued at $84 and the underwear at $39.50, the arrest report said.

Officers responded to a shoplifting call on Monday at the Stone Briar Mall, where Randle was being detained by in-store loss prevention staff at Dillard's department store, police said.

The running back has had 16 carries through six games this season for a total of 113 yards.

Randle was selected 151st overall by the Cowboys in the 2013 draft after playing at Oklahoma State.

