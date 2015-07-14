DALLAS The body of former NFL receiver JaJuan Dawson was recovered from a Dallas-area lake where he went missing after a weekend boat accident, officials said on Tuesday.

Dawson, 37, fell off an inflatable tube being towed by a boat on Lavon Lake on Sunday night, prompting a search with divers and sonar teams, they said.

The body was recovered on Monday night and sent to a medical examiner, where Dawson's family identified it, the Collin County Sheriff's Office said.

A cause of death has yet to be determined and the incident is considered to be an accident, the office said.

Family members told broadcaster NBC-5 that Dawson was not wearing a life preserver and may not have known how to swim.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Dawson in 2000 and he played for them for two seasons. He also played with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

During his four seasons in the National Football League, he had 52 receptions for 664 yards and two touchdowns, according to the league's statistics.

