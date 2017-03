National Football League (NFL) Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference to address domestic violence issues and the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy, in New York, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Friday that policies governing player conduct will change in the wake of the league's poor handling of domestic violence cases.

"We do not have a clear and consistent policy that allows us to deal with all of the issues that are arising," Goodell told a news conference, his first appearance in over a week.

(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Bill Trott)