Sep 17 The Minnesota Vikings have placed star running back Adrian Peterson on the NFL exempt list, suspending him from all team activities until his child-abuse case is resolved, the franchise said on Wednesday.

The Vikings, who initially reactivated Peterson for week three of the NFL, had a change of heart after reconsidering their position in the domestic violence scandal.

"After giving the situation additional thought, we have decided this is the appropriate course of action for the organization and for Adrian," Vikings owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf said in a team news release.

"We are always focused on trying to make the right decision as an organization.

"We embrace our role, and the responsibilities that go with it, as a leader in the community, as a business partner and as an organization that can build bridges with our fans and positively impact this great region. We appreciate and value the input we have received from our fans, our partners and the community."

Peterson faces court in Texas for reckless or negligent injury to a child, coming from a whipping incident that reportedly left bruises and wounds on his four-year-old son.

Peterson was deactivated for last Sunday's 30-7 loss to the New England Patriots but was set to return this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings are now concerned about due process with legal proceedings and after talks with the NFL, the ownership made an about face.

"While we were trying to make a balanced decision yesterday, after further reflection we have concluded that this resolution is best for the Vikings and for Adrian," the statement said.

"We want to be clear: we have a strong stance regarding the protection and welfare of children, and we want to be sure we get this right. At the same time we want to express our support for Adrian and acknowledge his seven-plus years of outstanding commitment to this organization and this community.

"Adrian emphasized his desire to avoid further distraction to his teammates and coaches while focusing on his current situation; this resolution accomplishes these objectives as well.

"We will support Adrian during this legal and personal process, but we firmly believe and realize this is the right decision. We hope that all of our fans can respect the process that we have gone through to reach this final decision."

(Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)