A South Dakota man charged last year with killing NFL star Adrian Peterson's 2-year-old son has been released on $2 million bond, U.S. media reported on Saturday.

Joseph Patterson was released from a South Dakota jail on Friday after the bond was posted for him, Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said, according to the Argus Leader newspaper. His murder trial in the death of Tyrese Robert Ruffin, Peterson's son, is set to begin next month.

Officials from the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office and jail declined to comment.

Peterson is himself facing a charge of injury to a child stemming from allegations that he beat another young son in Texas with a tree branch.

That case has further embarrassed the NFL, already reeling from its botched handling of a high-profile domestic violence case involving former Baltimore Ravens player Ray Rice.

Peterson was suspended by the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday from all team activity until his child abuse case is resolved.

Authorities have said Patterson, who was romantically involved with Ruffin's mother and shared a home with her, beat the boy while babysitting him and that those injuries led to his death.

Patterson was earlier released from jail when his father posted $750,000 bond in connection with the murder case, but was returned to custody in June on charges that he attacked the dead child's mother, strangling her at one point until she stopped breathing, the Argus Leader reported.

