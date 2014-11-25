Washington Redskins cornerback Fred Smoot (L) defends against Chicago Bears wide receiver David Terrell in Landover, Maryland in this file photo from December 23, 2001. Former NFLer Smoot has been charged with domestic assault following an altercation at a suburban... REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Former Washington Redskins defensive back Fred Smoot has been charged with domestic assault following an altercation at a suburban Washington home, police said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a call Sunday at an Ashburn, Virginia, home around 11 a.m. EST for a report of a domestic assault. The victim told police that Smoot - her boyfriend - grabbed her during a argument, according to a police report.

Smoot, 35, was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault, booked at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center and released.

A nine-year NFL veteran, Smoot played seven years with the Washington Redskins and two with the Minnesota Vikings before retiring after the 2009 season.

Smoot pleaded guilty last year to driving under the influence was sentenced to six months probation.

(Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Bill Trott)