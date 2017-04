WASHINGTON President Barack Obama called Nigerian president-elect Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday to congratulate him on his election victory, the White House said in a statement.

Obama also called Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and applauded him for peacefully conceding the recent election to Buhari.

Obama encouraged the two leaders to build on recent progress against the militant group Boko Haram.

