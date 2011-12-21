WASHINGTON The cause of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's death, a heart attack, did not surprise Western intelligence agencies, but the timing did.

Kim Jong-il, 69, had a stroke in 2008, high blood pressure, diabetes, and enjoyed cognac and smoking cigars, so when he suffered a heart attack, it did not come as a shock to Korea experts.

"We knew he had an increased risk of a coronary event for some time now, but clearly no one can know exactly when something like this will happen," a U.S. official said on condition of anonymity.

In the difficult task of deciphering one of the most closed societies on the planet, it is unclear how long it would have taken for word to leak out if North Korea had not itself announced the death of its leader on Sunday.

A senior European official said the German government had some of the best inside intelligence on Kim Jong-il's health problems and the machinations inside North Korea's ruling clique because both before and after the fall of East Germany's Communist regime, Kim Jong-il and his family had been regular patients of the medical staff at Charite University medical center in former East Berlin.

Medical teams from the Berlin hospital rotated in and out of North Korea to minister to the leader and other members of the North Korean elite, the European official said.

Despite that, Kim Jong-il's death took officials by surprise. Just a couple of weeks ago, the North Korean leader's health was actually thought to be better, the official said. He was in "quite good shape" and he was going to travel by train to a meeting in Russia.

Western spy agencies use satellites, electronic eavesdropping, and intelligence from Asian allies with greater access to try and deduce what is going on inside the hermetic country.

VARIETY OF SOURCES

Other information comes from defectors and refugees who have left the country, outlets like DailyNK with contacts inside the country and public statements by relatives abroad, such as the new young leader's oldest brother who lives in Macao and gives news interviews. More rare is information from Westerners who have set foot inside the borders.

But even with all that, the political intrigue and the ruling elite remain largely an enigma to outsiders. U.S. intelligence agencies consider North Korea a "hard target."

Since Western travel into North Korea is highly restricted, any visit is an opportunity for gleaning information.

When former President Bill Clinton visited North Korea in 2009 to negotiate the release of two journalists, he was accompanied by his own doctor and they got a close-up look at Kim Jong-il, said Michael Green, Japan Chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"That was useful," said Green, a former Asia expert at the White House National Security Council.

But Western official visits to North Korea are few and far-between and some of the intelligence from Asian allies such as China has to be looked at through the prism of the ally's own agenda.

"The Chinese saw him (Kim Jong-il) and they didn't tell us that he was sick, in fact the Chinese were telling us that he looks great," Green said.

China is interested in preventing instability in North Korea to avoid refugee flows or a stronger South Korea aligned with the United States, Green said. "They'll keep telling us everything's great, very stable," he said.

In trying to sort out palace intrigue, U.S. analysts who focus on North Korea agree that the deceased leader did not pave the way for his successor son, Kim Jong-un, 27, to take the reins with a strong grip on power.

He is not in charge of the military or the party and may face a power struggle with his father's brother-in-law, who has a powerful standing behind the scenes.

"This is not a family that has warm happy Thanksgiving dinners together," Green said.

Kim Jong-il let one of his wives who fell out of favor die of cancer without proper treatment or visiting her, he said. "This is more like Caligula than it is a Norman Rockwell family painting."

The new leader studied at an international school in Switzerland in the mid-1990s but is expected to continue his father's hardline stance against the West, with more to prove because he has not consolidated power.

"Kim Jong-un's father had decades of preparation to take the reins and years after that to consolidate power. Un may not have enough experience, as well as time, to effectively manage the military and elites who keep the Kim family in power," a U.S. official said.

"However, it's possible that his preparation, to date, has been enough, and the regime elites are too invested in the family, or too cautious to do anything else but support him."

Given the closed society, much sifting has to be done to separate rumor from fact.

"The information isn't very good at all. It's like Kremlinology in the darkest days of the Stalin era except 10 times worse," Nicholas Eberstadt, a Korea expert at the American Enterprise Institute, said. "There's a swamp of rumor and speculation that people usually trudge around in."

"When it comes right down to it we've got very, very little to go by," he said.

When Kim Jong-il came to power he was running the military, party and security service, Bruce Bechtol, a professor at Angelo State University and a former intelligence officer, said.

But the son is not in that same position. "While he's on the road to consolidating his power he's not there yet. And that is a significant difference between the situation in 1994 and today because Kim Jong-il's power was consolidated," Bechtol said.

"The only way he can maintain his power is by continuing the status quo that his father brought about and that means maintaining the hard line," he said.

Spy satellites can show military movements, but do not help with the questions of what is happening in the political sphere.

"A lot of this is a guessing game," Green said.

But the West knows more about North Korea's nuclear program, having negotiated agreements that were eventually broken, he said.

"The government doesn't know exactly where they are in terms of their (nuclear) capabilities but definitely knows the direction and the capabilities they are working on," Green said.

The West gained information about North Korea's nuclear capabilities from various events, including when it tests a device, the break-up of the A.Q. Khan network, and visits of scientists like Siegfried Hecker of Stanford University, who was shown a uranium enrichment facility in North Korea last year.

Proliferation experts say North Korea has enough fissile material for up to 10 nuclear weapons, but does not yet have the ability to put a bomb on a missile.

(Editing By Warren Strobel and Philip Barbara)