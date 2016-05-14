U.S.President Barack Obama (L) welcomes Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg (R) at the U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit official arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, US May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S.President Barack Obama (R) welcomes Finland President Sauli Niinisto (L) at the U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit official arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, US May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. first lady Michelle Obama and the spouses of Nordic leaders stand in the Grand Foyer awaiting the arrival of the leaders prior to a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S.President Barack Obama (R) welcomes (L-R) Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, and Finland President Sauli Niinisto at the U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit official arrival ceremony at the White House in Washington, US May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama listens to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speak during a multilateral meeting with Nordic leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) poses with Nordic leaders Iceland Prime Minister Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson (L), Finland President Sauli Niinisto (2ndR); Norway Prime Minister Erma Solberg, Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (3rdR) and Denmark Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (2ndL) prior to a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama (C) welcomes Nordic leaders, including Finland President Sauli Niinisto (L) and Norway Prime Minister Erma Solberg (R), to a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) speaks at the working luncheon in honor of Nordic leaders at the Department of State in Washington, U.S. May 13, 2016. (L-R) are Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Icelandic Prime Minister Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Singer Janelle Monae arrives for the state dinner in honor of the Nordic Summit at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) talks with Denmark Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen (R) as they walk along the White House Colonnade with Finland President Sauli Niinisto (C) and other leaders during the U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Members of the honor guard prepare flags from the Nordic nations for an arrival ceremony before a state dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power and Cass Sunstein arrive for the state dinner in honor of the Nordic Summit at the White House in Washington, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

U.S. President Barack Obama escorts Nordic leaders past the Rose Garden to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. (L-R) Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Prime Minister of Denmark speaks during a state dinner with U.S. President Barack Obama and Nordic leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The Honorable Robert Barber, U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Iceland and Bonnie Neilan arrive for the state dinner in honor of the Nordic Summit at the White House in Washington, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Actor Aziz Ansari and Fatima Ansari arrive for the state dinner in honor of the Nordic Summit at the White House in Washington, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Evan Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer, Snapchat and model Miranda Kerr arrive for the state dinner in honor of the Nordic Summit at the White House in Washington, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross arrives for the state dinner in honor of the Nordic Summit at the White House in Washington, May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Singer Demi Lovato performs during a state dinner for Nordic leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama greet Sauli Niinisto, President of the Republic of Finland and Mrs. Jenni Haukioin as they arrive at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama react while waiting for the arrival of the Iceland Prime Minister Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson and his wife at a state dinner in the White House during the U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit in Washington, U.S. May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama holds a multilateral meeting with Nordic leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama await the arrival of Nordic leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) laughs with Norway Prime Minister Erma Solberg, Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (2ndL) and Denmark Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen prior to a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(L to R) Mrs. Solrun Lokke Rasmussen and Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Prime Minister of Denmark; Mr. Sindre Finnes and Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway; Mrs. Ingibjorg Elsa Ingjaldsdottir and Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iceland; U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama and U.S. President Barack Obama; Mrs. Jenni Haukioin and President of Finland Sauli Niinisto; and Mrs. Ulla Lofven and Stefan Lofven, Prime Minister of Sweden pose for a portrait at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama toasted Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland at a star-studded state dinner on Friday, lauding the nations for their global influence on civil rights, humanitarian issues and curbing climate change.

The red carpet glamor followed a White House summit where Obama and the leaders of the five nations presented a united front against Moscow's recent military aggression in Ukraine and the Baltic region.

But the meeting was more about soft diplomacy than launching ambitious foreign policy endeavors, given that Obama's second and final term ends in January. Americans will vote in presidential elections on Nov. 8.

"I thought this was a very useful and important conversation, although there was probably too much agreement to make for as exciting a multilateral meeting as I sometimes participate in," Obama said.

More than 300 guests including rapper Common, comedian Will Farrell and actress Tracee Ellis Ross mingled with diplomats, tech and Fortune 500 CEOs, White House officials, and political donors in a glass-ceiling tent built around a tree on the South Lawn.

Hand-rolled beeswax candles and strings of lights reflected off ten-foot pillars of ice, an homage to the northern lights.

Pop star Demi Lovato, known for her support of liberal causes, was set to perform after a Nordic-inspired meal of ahi tuna, tomato tartare and red wine-braised beef short ribs.

"It's a great opportunity to drink wine and make progress on the most serious issues of our time," Samantha Power, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, told reporters on her way into the dinner.

RUSSIA

The summit was aimed in part at sending a message to a nation not on the guest list: Russia, which annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014 and has stepped up its military posture.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is planning its biggest build-up in eastern Europe since the Cold War to try to deter further Russian aggression, and Denmark and Norway said on Friday they would contribute to the "enhanced allied forward presence" with NATO.

"We will be maintaining ongoing dialogue and seek cooperation with Russia, but we also want to make sure that we are prepared and strong, and we want to encourage Russia to keep its military activities in full compliance with international obligations," Obama said after the summit.

Obama has long expressed admiration for the pragmatic and liberal-leaning politics of the Nordic nations.

"There have been times where I've said, why don't we just put all these small countries in charge for a while? And they could clean things up," Obama said.

