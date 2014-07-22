WINSTON-SALEM N.C. The North Carolina teenager whose baby girl's body was found buried in her family's yard last month was arrested on Tuesday on a felony charge of concealing or failing to report the death, sheriff's officials said.

No additional charges are expected against the 16-year-old mother, said Franklin County Sheriff's Captain E.H. Smith.

Although an autopsy has not been completed, investigators do not believe the child's death was intentional or that the baby was still alive when she was buried, Smith said.

The infant's body was discovered inside a brown bag in a shallow grave on June 29 as police investigated a tip about a concealed childbirth in Louisburg, about 30 miles (48 km) northeast of Raleigh.

The baby weighed 8-1/2 pounds (3.9 kg) and appeared to be at or near full term with no sign of injuries, officials said at the time.

Investigators said the teen appeared to have concealed her pregnancy from her parents. She turned herself in to authorities on Tuesday and posted a $50,000 bail, sheriff's officials said.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Dan Grebler)