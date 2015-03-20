WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. North Carolina State University said on Friday it had suspended a fraternity after the discovery of a book filled with racially and sexually charged comments.

Employees at a restaurant near the school's campus in Raleigh discovered the book, which the university said appears to be a fraternity pledge book and is now in its possession as school officials investigate which individuals are responsible for its contents.

“N.C. State does not condone intolerant behaviors directed at any members of the community, and the content in the book that surfaced Thursday night is deeply troubling," said Mike Mullen, vice chancellor for academic and student affairs at the university.

The school said it suspended the chapter on an interim basis late on Thursday. The suspension halts all social and formal activities for the fraternity, including community service, fundraising and recruitment, a university spokesman said.

Pi Kappa Phi's national organization said it had instructed members to cooperate with the investigation into the derogatory comments allegedly written by its members.

“The written comments and quotes ... are offensive and unacceptable,” Pi Kappa Phi Chief Executive Officer Mark Timmes said in a statement. “These statements are inconsistent with the values of Pi Kappa Phi and will not be tolerated.”

Members of the fraternity chapter did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Television news station WRAL reported on the book on Thursday and said it contained handwritten references to rape and lynching. Some of the comments were signed with names that matched members on the fraternity's website, the news station said.

At least a half dozen U.S. college fraternities have been suspended or permanently closed in the past week over accusations of bad behavior including racism, hazing, nude photos and vandalism.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Eric Beech and Susan Heavey)