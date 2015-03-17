WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. A pregnant former "Food Network Star" contestant and her husband were killed by a neighbor in their North Carolina mountain town, officials said on Tuesday.

Family members reported Cristie Schoen Codd, a finalist during the eighth season of the Food Network's show in 2012, and Joseph "JT" Codd missing on Sunday.

Sheriff's deputies found their vehicles and two dogs but not the couple at their home in Leicester, near Asheville.

The investigation into their disappearance resulted in the arrest of man who lived nearby, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Robert Jason Owens, 36, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, as well as breaking and entering, and larceny after breaking and entering, the sheriff's office said.

He also was charged with the murder of an unborn child, a judge said at Owens' first court appearance, according to a video of the hearing. Owens is being held at the county jail, and the judge appointed him a public defender.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office did not respond to requests for more details about the case.

FOX Carolina reported that Cristie Codd, 38, ran a food catering service for movie sets, and JT Codd, 45, worked in the film business as a key grip.

Citing arrest warrants, the television news station said Owens was accused of killing the couple and their unborn child last week and later stole a laptop computer, jewelry and a handgun from their home.

