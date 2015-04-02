WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. A Duke University student has admitted to placing a noose in a tree on the campus in North Carolina and could be disciplined, a school spokesman said on Thursday.

The rope, found on Wednesday, was taken down and officials at the school located in Durham vowed to hold accountable anyone found responsible for the incident described by an official as an "act of intimidation."

More than 1,000 students, faculty and others gathered at events on campus on Wednesday to express outrage over the incident, the school said.

A noose in general is a racially charged symbol of lynching, or extrajudicial public execution by hanging, a once common practice in parts of the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. By one estimate, some 3,500 African-Americans were lynched from 1882 to 1968.

The student, whose name will not be released by the school because of federal educational privacy statutes, was "no longer on campus," the university said in a statement.

The student was identified after the school encouraged anyone with information about the noose to call campus police and fellow students came forward with information, school spokesman Keith Lawrence said.

The student will face an undergraduate student conduct inquiry that could result in a range of sanctions, from lesser disciplinary action, to suspension or expulsion, Lawrence said.

"The university continues to review the circumstances of the incident to determine if additional individuals were involved," the school said in a statement, adding that it continues to work with state and federal officials "about potential criminal violations."

Last week, U.S. prosecutors said a former University of Mississippi student had been indicted on civil rights charges accusing him of draping a noose and a Confederate flag around the neck of a statue of that school's first black student.

In Indiana, an assistant fire department chief in Marion agreed to a demotion after being accused by a fellow firefighter of tying a noose with rope during a training exercise, local media reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem, N.C.; Writing by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Eric Beech)