WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. Voting maps, drawn by North Carolina's Republican-led legislature and denounced by critics as an effort to diminish the influence of black voters, are constitutional, the state Supreme Court ruled on Friday.

A majority of justices said the redistricting plans crafted in 2011 for the state's congressional and legislative seats do not violate the rights of those contesting them as unlawful racial gerrymandering designed to give Republicans a political advantage.

Republicans took control of the North Carolina state legislature in 2010 for the first time in more than a century and increased their majority in subsequent elections after drawing the new voting districts.

The North Carolina Supreme Court's decision, issued 11 months after justices heard arguments in the case, upheld a ruling made in July 2013 by a three-judge panel.

Groups challenging the maps, including the League of Women Voters and the North Carolina chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said they would appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"It is simply wrong for the legislature to carve up this state on the basis of race in these circumstances," said Anita Earls, the North Carolina NAACP's lead attorney.

State lawmakers have argued their maps satisfied the requirements of the Voting Rights Act, a federal law aimed at protecting minority voting rights.

"Today’s decision confirms that our redistricting process and maps are what we have said all along: fair and legal," said Representative David Lewis and Senator Bob Rucho, chairmen of the committees that authored the maps.

"We hope today's decision will finally put to rest the hyper-partisan rhetoric parroted by our opponents out of political spite," they said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; editing by Gunna Dickson)