Demond Levar Morris is seen in an undated picture released by the Nashville Police Department in Nashville, North Carolina October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nashville Police Department/Handout

Ontarious Montre Lewis, 23, is seen in an undated picture released by the Nashville Police Department in Nashville, North Carolina October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nashville Police Department/Handout

WINSTON-SALEM N.C. A man suspected of shooting and wounding two people in front of a courthouse on Tuesday in North Carolina has been apprehended, the local police chief said.

The Nashville Police Department identified the suspect as Ontarious Montre Lewis, 23, who authorities said fled the scene after leaving two men with wounds that do not appear to be life-threatening.

One of the victims was shot in the back and another was shot in the leg and hand in an incident that appeared to be targeted, Nash County Sheriff Dick Jenkins told a news conference.

A second suspect, who authorities have said may have been a getaway driver, remains at large. He was identified as Demond Levar Morris, 36.

The shooting occurred in Nashville, about 50 miles northeast of Raleigh.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins and Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Bill Trott and Sandra Maler)