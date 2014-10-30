WINSTON-SALEM N.C. Two brothers were in police custody on Thursday in connection with a shooting outside a North Carolina courthouse that critically wounded two people, police said.

Brandon Tremaine Morris, 31, was identified as the man who opened fire in front of the Nash County courthouse on Tuesday, hitting one man in the back and another in the leg and hand.

Morris surrendered on Thursday and was expected to face charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, a Nashville Police Department statement said.

His brother, Demond Levar Morris, 36, a suspected accomplice in the shooting, was arrested Wednesday night on similar assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Thomas Bashore, police chief of Nashville, North Carolina, about 50 miles northeast of Raleigh, said the shooting did not appear to be random.

Both victims remained in critical condition on Wednesday, authorities said.

A man initially thought to be the shooter, Ontarious Montre Lewis, 23, was cleared after questioning, Bashore said.

