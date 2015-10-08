CHARLOTTE, N.C. The city of Charlotte will pay $113,000 to a policeman whose manslaughter trial in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man ended in a hung jury, as part of an agreement in which the officer resigned from the force.

Neither the city nor the officer, Randall Kerrick, admitted any wrongdoing or liability, and the settlement announced on Thursday released the city from any potential legal claims in the case.

Kerrick, 29, had been on leave without pay from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department since his arrest on Sept. 14, 2013, when he shot and killed 24-year-old Jonathan Ferrell in a subdivision east of Charlotte.

The city agreed to pay a total of $179,990: $112,936 to Kerrick; $16,373 to the state Local Government Retirement and Social Security systems; and $50,631 to an attorney who represented Kerrick in a civil suit filed by the Ferrell family. The city settled the Ferrell family suit in May for $2.25 million.

Kerrick’s legal team said in a statement on Thursday that he and his family "look forward to new endeavors and are eager to place this tragic chapter of their lives behind them.”

The case was one in a series of police shootings of unarmed black men across the country that touched off a national debate and, at times, civil unrest. Kerrick is white.

“This resolution allows CMPD and the Charlotte community to move forward in the healing process and continue our work together on open, candid and wide-ranging community dialogue about community and police relations,” Mayor Dan Clodfelter said in a news release.

Kerrick had been an officer for less than two years when he responded to an early morning home invasion call. Ferrell, a former Florida A&M football player who had recently moved to Charlotte, was returning home from a night out when he wrecked his car and sought help from a nearby home.

Ferrell began running when Kerrick and another officer confronted him. Kerrick, who testified at trial that Ferrell ran toward him and tried to take his gun, fired 12 shots at Ferrell, 10 of which hit him. Ferrell died at the scene.

A three-week trial in August ended with a hung jury, and eight of the 12 jurors said afterward that they had voted for acquittal. The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced a week it would not retry the case.

