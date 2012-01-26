RALEIGH, N.C., Jan 26 - North Carolina's Democratic Governor Bev Perdue, facing tough re-election odds, said on Thursday she would not seek a second term in office.

Perdue, with low public approval ratings and a state unemployment rate above the national average, often clashed with state lawmakers after Republicans gained a majority in both legislative chambers in 2010.

"We live in highly partisan times, where some people seem more worried about scoring political points than working together to address the real challenges our state faces," Perdue said in a statement.

"And it is clear to me that my race for re-election will only further politicize the fight to adequately fund our schools. A re-election campaign in this already divisive environment will make it more difficult to find any bipartisan solutions," she said.

Perdue, 65, a former school teacher with a doctorate in education administration, became the state's first female governor when she was elected in 2008. She faced an uphill battle for re-election.

She vetoed 15 pieces of legislation, including the state budget plus measures adding restrictions on abortion in the state, requirements that voters produce identification and restrictions on the use of racial bias evidence to challenge death sentences.

"It's now clear that the past four years of having a Democratic governor in North Carolina have been a failure," Republican Governors Association Executive Director Phil Cox said in a statement.

"No matter how hard they try, whoever emerges as the Democratic Party's successor to Bev Perdue won't be able to run from the Democrats' record of higher taxes and disappointing job losses," Cox said.

