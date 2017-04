NEW YORK The shootings of three Muslim students near the University of North Carolina campus "are not part of a targeted campaign against Muslims," U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina Ripley Rand told reporters on Wednesday.

Craig Stephen Hicks, a 46-year-old white man who had posted anti-religious messages on Facebook, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shootings on Tuesday.

