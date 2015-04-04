NEW YORK A man rescued off the North Carolina coast after being missing at sea for 66 days underwent medical evaluation and will meet with the U.S. Coast Guard to provide details of his ordeal, the Coast Guard said on Friday.

A German-flagged vessel alerted the Coast Guard midday on Thursday that it had spotted the man and his disabled boat some 200 miles (320 km) east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and took him aboard.

The man, 37-year-old Louis Jordan of South Carolina, was airlifted from the ship and sent to a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, the Guard said.

He was getting some rest and will be meeting with the Coast Guard, which wants to learn more of his experience, said Petty Officer Second Class Nate Littlejohn, a Guard spokesman based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

"There's still a lot we don't know," Littlejohn said. "We're very interested to hear more about his story."

Jordan told ABC News that he suffered a broken collarbone when the ship capsized.

“My boat got flipped and did a 180 on me while I was sleeping at night, and I was flying through the air and somersaulting," he told ABC.

While he lost much of his equipment, some supplies survived and he managed to make pancakes, catch fish and collect rainwater, he said.

He was initially reported missing by his family on Jan. 29, the Coast Guard said.

(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst)