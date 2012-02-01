A small amount of radiation could have escaped from the San Onofre nuclear power plant in California near San Diego but posed no harm to the public or plant workers, a spokesman for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said Tuesday.

"We don't know what kind of radioactive gas it was," said Victor Dricks, a spokesman at the NRC. He noted the gas posed no danger for the public or plant workers "because the level was so low."

Dricks said the gas was vented into the auxiliary building where it triggered a radiation alarm even though it was "barely measurable against natural background."

The 1,080-megawatt Unit 3 at Southern California Edison's plant shut Monday due to a leak in a steam generator tube.

Southern California Edison is a unit of California energy company Edison International and operates the plant. Sempra Energy's San Diego Gas and Electric also owns a stake in the plant.

(Reporting By Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)