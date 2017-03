SEATTLE Six tanks at Washington state's Hanford Nuclear Reservation are leaking radioactive waste, but the leak has not posed an immediate public health risk, Governor Jay Inslee's office said on Friday.

Inslee spokeswoman Lisa Harper said that outgoing U.S. Energy Secretary Steven Chu had informed the governor on Friday that the leak involved six tanks. She said the leak had not been stopped.

