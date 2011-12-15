WASHINGTON The head of the U.S. nuclear safety regulator acknowledged on Thursday that he needs to work on repairing damaged trust at his agency, but he stopped short of apologizing for behavior his colleagues have complained about.

It was the second congressional hearing in two days to focus on accusations from colleagues about the temper and tactics of Gregory Jaczko, chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Jaczko is the victim of attempted "character assassination," said Barbara Boxer, chairman of the Senate Environment committee, who said she thinks the complaints are motivated by a desire to slow sweeping regulatory changes for the nation's 104 aging nuclear plants.

Boxer, a Democrat, credited Jaczko for championing quick implementation of those changes, prompted by a review of the nuclear disaster at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi plant in March. The new rules could cost industry millions of dollars.

On Wednesday, a Democratic commissioner told the House Oversight panel that Jaczko has verbally abused senior female staff, allegations backed up by two other commissioners at the Senate hearing on Thursday.

"I was shocked and I have to say mortified to hear those statements. I have a wife, I have a sister who had a daughter just about 12 days ago," said Jaczko, who said he thinks some people may have misinterpreted his "intense" personality.

"I have never intentionally berated, threatened, bullied or intimidated any member of the staff," he said.

Jaczko said he accepted "my share of responsibility" for the problems at the five-member commission and intends to try to do "whatever is appropriate" to made amends.

"Clearly I have some work to do in that area, and I am committed to improving that situation," he said.

FUKUSHIMA REFORMS IN PLAY

Jaczko and the four commissioners, William Magwood, George Apostolakis, Kristine Svinicki and William Ostendorff, have disagreed about how best to implement a series of Fukushima reforms.

"We're not on track to do this in five years, and that's a problem," Boxer said.

Some Senate Democrats accused the commissioners of dragging their feet on decisions because they are influenced by industry ties, charges the agency members flatly denied.

"The fact is that we have acted methodically and expeditiously," said Apostolakis, a Democratic appointee, and well-known nuclear engineering expert from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"I find it deeply offensive that ill motives are ascribed to us," he said.

Commissioner Ostendorff said he was disappointed that the White House dismissed the commissioners' concerns as internal squabbling.

Jaczko has proposed enlisting a neutral mediator to help the commission fix its internal divide. Some of the commissioners were skeptical Jaczko would change his behavior.

Tom Carper, a Democratic senator, counseled Jaczko to try harder to apologize to people when he hurts their feelings.

"I think our leader, our chair here, may need to learn some of those lessons," Carper said.

(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)