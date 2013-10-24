HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
The New York Times Co said on Thursday it had closed the sale of The Boston Globe to Boston Red Sox owner John Henry after a Massachusetts judge lifted a temporary injunction halting the deal.
Henry agreed to buy the Globe and its sister newspaper, the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, for $70 million, a fraction of the price the New York Times paid for the papers 20 years ago.
A Massachusetts judge halted the close of the sale because it could complicate a pending class-action lawsuit against the Telegram & Gazette filed by the newspaper carriers.
According to a report in The New York Times, the judge said the deal could move forward because the Times said how much each asset was worth and agreed to place that amount in escrow.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York, editing by G Crosse)
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.