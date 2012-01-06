WASHINGTON Congressional Republicans have asked the Justice Department to weigh in on the legality of controversial recess appointments President Barack Obama made this week to install appointees to politically sensitive jobs overseeing consumer lending and the labor force.

Obama on Wednesday announced that he would bypass Congress to appoint Richard Cordray in charge of the new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and to fill three vacancies on the National Labor Relations Board. The nominees were all facing drawn-out Republican opposition.

Republicans said the appointments were unprecedented and portrayed them as possibly illegal because they were made while the Senate was still technically in session.

Senior Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee, including Charles Grassley, and House Financial Services Chairman Spencer Bachus sent letters to Attorney General Eric Holder on Friday.

They said they wanted answers on whether the Department of Justice was consulted by the White House and what advice it gave to justify the controversial appointments.

They also questioned in the letters whether the appointments were constitutional.

"The Justice Department and the White House owe it to the American people to provide a clear understanding of the process that transpired and the rationale it used to circumvent the checks and balances promised by the Constitution," Grassley said.

The letters sent by Grassley and Bachus requested responses by January 20.

(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; editing by Anthony Boadle)