ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE President Barack Obama will push Myanmar to cut its military ties with North Korea when he visits the former pariah state as part of three-country swing through Asia, a White House official said on Saturday.

He will have a "dialogue with the Burmese government about the need to reduce their relationship with North Korea," Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser, told reporters.

The Obama administration still refers to Myanmar by its older name, Burma.

"We see that as an issue where they've been moving in a positive direction," Rhodes said. "We'd like reinforce that action and, again, see Burma break its military ties with the North Koreans."

