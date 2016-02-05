President Barack Obama is set on Tuesday to unveil his budget proposal for fiscal year 2017, his final year in office.

But since the Republican-controlled Congress controls the purse strings, much of Obama's budget will likely stay on the drawing board.

The following are some of the proposals that will be included:

PENTAGON

The Pentagon will ask for more than $7 billion for the fight against Islamic State, up about 35 percent from the previous year's budget request to Congress, and wants a fourfold increase for military training and exercises in Europe to support NATO allies.

TAX ON OIL

In a long-shot bid to raise $20 billion to expand transit systems and research self-driving cars, Obama will propose a $10-a-barrel tax on crude oil.

PAY RAISE FOR FEDERAL WORKERS

The budget will propose a 1.6 percent pay increase for military and civilian federal personnel.

OPIOID ADDICTION TREATMENT

Obama will ask for $1.1 billion in new funding to expand treatment for people addicted to heroin and prescription pain killers, a growing epidemic.

AID TO COLOMBIA

Obama pledged more than $450 million in aid to Colombia to help with security and integrating rebel combatants into society under a pending peace deal to end Latin America's longest war.

POVERTY AID

Obama wants to expand the earned income tax credit, or EITC, to low-income workers without children. Other proposals include $12 billion over 10 years to supplement food stamps for poor families when school meal programs are closed in the summer, $2 billion in emergency aid for families in crisis, a combined $328 million in education and housing grants to poor neighborhoods, and a $15 million pilot program to help poor families move to better neighborhoods.

MEDICAID EXPANSION

The budget will include three years of federal funding to 19 state governments that passed up an earlier offer to expand Medicaid coverage for more than 4 million low-income people.

TWEAK TO "CADILLAC TAX"

Obama will ask for tweaks to a tax on certain health insurance plans that is unpopular with labor unions.

JOBS FOR YOUNG PEOPLE

The White House will ask for $5.5 billion in incentives for businesses that hire young people and $200 million for apprenticeship programs.

COMPUTER SCIENCE EDUCATION

Obama will ask for $4 billion for states and $100 million for school districts to expand computer science in schools.

COAL COUNTRY

The budget will include $1 billion over five years to help coal-mining regions with economic development.

CANCER RESEARCH

The White House will ask for $755 million for Vice President Joe Biden's "moonshot" effort to find new cancer treatments.

AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH

The budget will include $700 million in agricultural research grants, double the spending level in 2016.

MENTAL HEALTHCARE

Obama has proposed $500 million to boost access to mental healthcare as part of his push to address gun violence.

NATIONAL BACKGROUND INVESTIGATIONS BUREAU

Obama will propose $95 million for a new office responsible for background checks for federal employees.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORMS

As part of reforms to the criminal justice system, Obama will ask for $24 million for better housing for inmates with serious mental illnesses.

RETIREMENT SAVINGS

Obama will propose tax credits for small businesses offering 401(k) plans or expanding access to retirement savings programs.

UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE

Obama will seek to expand unemployment insurance to more types of workers, provide wage insurance for workers moving to lower-paid positions, and provide incentives to states for retraining or relocating workers.

BUREAU OF ALCOHOL, TOBACCO, FIREARMS AND EXPLOSIVES (ATF)

Obama will ask for funding to hire 200 new ATF staff to enforce gun laws.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by G Crosse, Jonathan Oatis, Bill Trott and Peter Cooney)