WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Tuesday it is up congressional Republicans to make the next move toward a deal on the federal budget.

"Before we go anywhere - right now we've got to see from Republicans, what exactly is it that they want to do?" he said in an interview on NBC's "Today" show. "I mean, when they say they want to go further, what do they want to do? What are they putting on the table?"

(Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; editing by Christopher Wilson)