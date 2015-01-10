Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron delivers a speech to business leaders at a conference in the Old Granada TV Studios in Manchester, northern England January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool

WASHINGTON British Prime Minister David Cameron will have meetings with President Barack Obama next week during a two-day visit to Washington, the White House said on Saturday.

Cameron and Obama will have a working dinner on Jan. 15 and a meeting in the Oval Office the following day, the White House said in a statement.

Topics for discussion will include trade and the economy, cybersecurity, Iran, counterterrorism and Islamic State, Ebola, and Russia's actions in Ukraine, the statement added.

