ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE President Barack Obama will spend the night in his own home in Chicago on Friday, the White House said.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest confirmed the president would stay in the house in the upscale Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago, and might even indulge in that simplest of pleasures - making his own breakfast.

Obama, joking with reporters last month after a NATO summit in Chicago, made it clear that security and traffic concerns had made it impossible for him to go home for a night during that visit, even though he was only a few miles away.

The president's wife and daughters were not expected to join him in Chicago on Friday, where he will attend three fundraising events after visiting Minneapolis to talk about the economy. Obama is scheduled to fly back to Washington on Saturday.

Obama last visited his Chicago family home in January, but did not spend the night on that occasion, the White House said.

