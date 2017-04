WASHINGTON The White House on Tuesday said it had invited top leaders from both parties in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate to meet with President Barack Obama next week.

Republicans control both houses in the new Congress, which began on Tuesday. White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the group would talk about tax reform, modernizing U.S. infrastructure and foreign policy at the meeting next Tuesday.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)